Q&A: Retail investors now a significant force, says IIFL's Nirmal Jain

Should we be concerned about the runaway rally in right now? Or should we be happy that have tasted blood and latched on to the equity bandwagon? And how is the retail broking business faring against this backdrop? Nirmal Jain, the founder & chairman of the IIFL group, gave answers to these and many other questions in an exclusive interview with Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa. Here are the highlights of the Q&A:

Are you concerned about the runaway rally in the or are you happy with how have latched on to equities?

Equity market rally and corrective phases are equally scary

Long-term investors in equity make more money than in other avenues

Retail participation encouraging

Foreign investors’ equity ownership rose at the cost of retail investors

have now become a significant force to reckon with

So how is retail broking business doing? Have discount brokerages made life difficult for traditional ones?

Discount broking business has seen a rapid addition of customers

Millennials more on the discount broking platform

Full service and discount broking businesses will co-exist

Sebi recently suggested the T+1 settlement structure from January 2022. Is the infrastructure ready with brokers?

Infrastructure needs to be ready with a number of participants

Challenge is with those who operating in different time zones

How is the credit off-take shaping up across segments?

Credit off-take is picking up, especially in the festival season

See significant pick-up in the second half of 2021-22

Will this demand sustain post the festival season?

Demand will sustain, and probably pick up

Real estate segment is picking up; low interest rate regime key

Gold loan and SME loan segments should also do well

Covid third wave is a threat

With the RBI giving licences for small finance banks, is the lending space becoming overcrowded?

Capital gives power to leverage

Economy is doing well

A few licences will not impact demand-supply dynamics much

What are the risks to the economy and hence do you foresee over the next six months?

Risks: Geopolitical, over-leverage, easy money policy

What's your advice to investors now?