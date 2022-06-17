JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Business Standard

Why US Fed's rate hike failed to calm markets?

The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 indices hit 52-week lows on Thursday, as economists fear a recession could be around the corner for the US. Markets watchers see more pain ahead for the Indian markets

Topics
US Federal Reserve | Fed rate hike | U S inflation

Puneet Wadhwa & Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

The Federal Reserve is now expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday, just weeks after Chair Jerome Powell and his team repeatedly advertised a half percentage point move. (Photo: Bloomberg)
US Federal Reserve (Photo: Bloomberg)

.

Thursday’s steep sell-off from morning highs reflect the bearish undertone in the Indian equity markets.
Despite a rate hike on anticipated lines by the US Federal Reserve, investors sold rallies and pushed the benchmark indices to fresh 52-week lows intra-day.
.

While the S&P BSE Sensex slumped nearly 1,050 points, the Nifty50 index dropped 332 points to end at 51,496 and 15,361 respectively.
.

With this, the 50-pack index has broken its crucial near-term support of 15,500, and could be heading towards its next support level of 14,911, which is followed by 13,099.
.

UR Bhat, Co-Founder & Director, Alphaniti Fintech, Nifty has broken crucial support of 15,700. Fall from here on will be brutal, he says. Next support is nearly 1,000 points away. Only a healthy bounce back can save investors, he says.
.

According to analysts, the Federal Reserve’s biggest increase in interest rates since 1994 and signs of weaker consumer spending indicate that inflation is winning the battle.

Further, they fear that the world’s biggest economy could be hit by a recession as early as 2023.
The Fed, on Wednesday, too, cut its economic growth outlook for 2022 to 1.7% from 2.8% projected in March.
.

According to the latest estimates by Bloomberg Economics, a downturn by the start of 2024, barely on the radar just a few months ago, is now close to a three-in-four probability.
Against this backdrop, analysts feel the US Federal Reserve’s policy action on Wednesday fell short on liquidity tightening.
.

G Chokkalingam, Founder, Equinomics Research & Advisory, says US has reached mid-point of rate hike cycle. Markets need two more cycles to fully discount hike cycle, he says adding that however, Balance Sheet reduction is nowhere near mid-point.
Downside bias for US, Indian markets exists.
.

Apart from these imported headwinds, India is facing domestic concerns such as boiling oil prices, higher inflation, weaker currency, and FPI outflows.
.

UR Bhat, Co-Founder & Director, Alphaniti Fintech, says inflation is out of control and India has negative real interest rates. He says, once to expect faster-than-anticipated interest rate hikes. Markets should expect substantial correction.
.

Going forward, analysts at UBS suggest Indian investors trade with caution as it expects the Indian rupee to weaken to 80 against the US dollar, with risks skewed to the upside.
That apart, it also sees yield on the 10-year govt bond topping the 8% mark before the end of the current fiscal.
Further, the brokerage expects DII inflows to moderate, in addition to sustained FPI selling.
Lastly, UBS expects the RBI to raise repo rates to 6.25% by March 2023.
.

Clearly, a high inflationary environment for an extended period is blowing up market returns as fears of recession loom large over the US economy, coupled with concerns over a slowdown elsewhere in the world.
.

.

.

.

.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, June 17 2022. 07:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.