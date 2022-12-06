JUST IN
Will RBI policy and Gujarat polls sway markets?
What are participatory notes?
Sensex slips nearly 34 points on profit taking in oil, auto stocks
IT sector may be ripe for cherry picking; analysts more positive on Infosys
Cash turnover up 17% in Nov: In buoyant mkt, trading volume sees recovery
Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter
Morgan Stanley upgrades Chinese equities as country eases Covid curbs
Rupee skids 48 paise as corporates, oil firms rush to buy dollars
JK Lakshmi Cement extends rally, up 27% in 9 days; stock nears record high
Metal index gains over 1% as China eases Covid-19 rules; Hindalco up 4%
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Business Standard

Will RBI policy and Gujarat polls sway markets?

Equity markets are in a consolidation mood now. The next triggers for the markets are RBI's policy outcome and the results of Gujarat polls. Find out how different outcomes sway markets

Topics
RBI monetary policy | Gujarat Assembly | consolidation phase

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

stock markets

ALSO READ

RBI tightens disclosure norms on divergence in NPAs, provisions

Explained: What are RBI's new norms for digital lending in India?

Active credit cards drop 2.3 million in August over new RBI norms

Govt asks Sebi to ease public shareholding norms for IDBI Bank: Report

How to select an equity fund?

    • After a sharp rally over the past couple of months, equity markets are in a bit of a consolidation mood. The next triggers for the markets are the RBI’s policy outcome and the results of Gujarat polls. Both of which will be revealed this week. This podcast takes stock of what all is priced-in by investors, and how different outcomes sway markets.

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 07:00 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .