Will RBI policy and Gujarat polls sway markets?
Equity markets are in a consolidation mood now. The next triggers for the markets are RBI's policy outcome and the results of Gujarat polls. Find out how different outcomes sway markets
After a sharp rally over the past couple of months, equity markets are in a bit of a consolidation mood. The next triggers for the markets are the RBI’s policy outcome and the results of Gujarat polls. Both of which will be revealed this week. This podcast takes stock of what all is priced-in by investors, and how different outcomes sway markets.
