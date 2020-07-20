Corona Kavach getting good response: Details about the insurance policy

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, Corona Kavach has evoked good response within days of its launch by almost all insurers.



Corona Kavach is a standard health plan conceived to meet the treatment requirements for patients. The term of the policy ranges from three-and-a-half months to nine-and-a-half months, with a minimum sum insured of Rs 50,000, and a maximum of Rs 5 lakh. Corona Kavach will cover hospitalisation expenses for the treatment of Covid-19. It can be availed for self, spouse, parents, parents-in-law, and dependent children up to 25 years of age.



All costs relating to room, boarding, nursing, medical consultation, including telemedicine, consumables such as PPE kits, and intensive care unit will be covered. It will also include the cost of treating co-morbidities, including pre-existing co-morbid conditions. The regulator has not set a ceiling on the cost of room and ICU in the policy. However, a maximum of Rs 2,000 will be covered for the expense on ambulance. Home care treatment will also be covered by insurers, for up to 14 days.



Another customer-friendly feature of this policy is the provision to opt for 'Hospital Daily Cash' as an add-on whereby the policyholder will be paid a fixed amount of up to Rs 2,500 per day (for policies with 5 lakh cover). This amount can be utilised as per the discretion of the insured and can come handy to meet sundry expenses incurred during hospitalisation, apart from taking care of any loss of income.



