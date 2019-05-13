BS ON GROUND: Reflections on the good, bad and ugly from IPL 2019

Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), the 12th edition of the T20 cricket extravaganza, ended on Sunday, with beating arch rivals MS Dhoni-led in a last-ball thriller to clinch their fourth title.



From R Ashwin’s 'Mankading', which raised a debate over ‘spirit of the game’, to questionable umpiring that had CSK captain losing his cool, we saw it all happening in the 12th IPL edition. In episode 1 of BS on Ground, a Business Standard podcast on talking points from the world of sports, we discuss all these and more. We look at what went wrong for Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and how the Delhi franchise emerged as one of the top performers after adding 'Capitals' and omitting 'Daredevils' to their name.

Know all about the player who stood out in with their vital contributions and how the Indian team going for ICC World Cup 2019 looks.

