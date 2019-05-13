JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News
Business Standard

BS ON GROUND: Reflections on the good, bad and ugly from IPL 2019

In the first episode of BS on Ground, a Business Standard podcast on talking points from the world of sports, we talk about the controversies, highlights and takeaways from Indian Premier League 2019

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Cover image for podcast

Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL 2019), the 12th edition of the T20 cricket extravaganza, ended on Sunday, with Mumbai Indians beating arch rivals MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller to clinch their fourth title.

From R Ashwin’s 'Mankading', which raised a debate over ‘spirit of the game’, to questionable umpiring that had CSK captain MS Dhoni losing his cool, we saw it all happening in the 12th IPL edition. In episode 1 of BS on Ground, a Business Standard podcast on talking points from the world of sports, we discuss all these and more. We look at what went wrong for Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and how the Delhi franchise emerged as one of the top performers after adding 'Capitals' and omitting 'Daredevils' to their name.

Know all about the player who stood out in IPL 2019 with their vital contributions and how the Indian team going for ICC World Cup 2019 looks.

For more exciting news and insights from the world of sports, follow BS on Ground by subscribing to the Business Standard channel on Spotify and Google Podcast.
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 19:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY