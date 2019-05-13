Winning 4th IPL title in front of daughter Samaira is special, says Rohit Sharma

Indians captain has said that winning the fourth (IPL) title in front of his daughter was special.

"It is special. Not just but you (addressing his wife, Ritika) also. Yes, (winning in front of) because this is her first IPL and she came for most of the games. I'm very happy," Rohit said replying to Ritika, who asked him how he felt about winning the fourth title in front of Samaira in an IPL video.

Chasing a moderate total of 150, Chennai Super Kings' almost took his team over the line. However, in the last over, Watson got run out which ended his knock of 59-ball 80. With two runs needed off the final ball, Lasith Malinga trapped Shardul Thakur leg-before to secure Mumbai's win by one run.

When Ritika, who did not watch the final over, asked whether Rohit's heart was racing in the last over, the hitman said, "I have to watch it (unlike Ritika) and have to be in the game. It was quite a tense one. We all know how last overs are. I still remember there was a little bit of flashback of 2017 (against Rising Pune Supergiant) when we played here. We defended say around 9 or 10 runs in the last over. Again we had a champion bowler for last over. This time we had Lasith Malinga."

Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Man of the Match for returning with 2/14. and Chennai's collected the Purple Cap for 26 wickets while and Sunrisers batsman won the Orange Cap for scoring 692 runs at an average of 69.

