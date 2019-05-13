Winning 4th IPL title in front of daughter Samaira is special, says Rohit Sharma

-
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has said that winning the fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title in front of his daughter Samaira was special.
"It is special. Not just Samaira but you (addressing his wife, Ritika) also. Yes, (winning in front of) Samaira because this is her first IPL and she came for most of the games. I'm very happy," Rohit said replying to Ritika, who asked him how he felt about winning the fourth title in front of Samaira in an IPL video.
Chasing a moderate total of 150, Chennai Super Kings' Shane Watson almost took his team over the line. However, in the last over, Watson got run out which ended his knock of 59-ball 80. With two runs needed off the final ball, Lasith Malinga trapped Shardul Thakur leg-before to secure Mumbai's win by one run.
When Ritika, who did not watch the final over, asked whether Rohit's heart was racing in the last over, the hitman said, "I have to watch it (unlike Ritika) and have to be in the game. It was quite a tense one. We all know how last overs are. I still remember there was a little bit of flashback of 2017 (against Rising Pune Supergiant) when we played here. We defended say around 9 or 10 runs in the last over. Again we had a champion bowler Mitchell Johnson for last over. This time we had Lasith Malinga."
Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged Man of the Match for returning with 2/14. South Africa and Chennai's Imran Tahir collected the Purple Cap for 26 wickets while Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner won the Orange Cap for scoring 692 runs at an average of 69.
