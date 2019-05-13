Tendulkar hails 'world's best bowler Bumrah' and fabulous Chahar

is already the best bowler in the world but his best is yet to come, avowed batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who also termed young leg-spinner as "fabulous" talent.

Bumrah has bowled consistently throughout the IPL in the death overs. In the final against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, the 25-year-old kept his side in the hunt by returning remarkable figures of 2 for 14 in 4 overs.

"Let me go on record and say that he (Jasprit Bumrah) is the best bowler in the world at this stage and the best is yet to come hopefully," Tendulkar said in an interview with batsman Yuvraj Singh.

Leg spinner Chahar also bowled an astounding 13 dot balls, finishing with superb figures of 1 for 14 in 4 overs.

Those who have seen Chahar bowl a total of 81 overs in an Irani Cup game for Rest of on a placid Jamtha track, swore by his talent. The 13 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 6.55 in shorter version proved his versatility across formats.

" stands out. I shared my opinion (with Mahela) before he played his first game and I thought he was fabulous. Sixth to the 15th over, he bowled with a slip there and that was some real quality in a crucial match," 'Icon' Tendulkar told Star in a interview after the game.

Chahar was with the in 2018 also and also spoke highly of his talent.

" was brilliant and created the pressure through out for us," said the former Sri Lankan

Meanwhile Bumrah, who was adjudged Man of the Match, said he takes one ball at a time which helps him avoid the pressure.

"In the finals we know that it can get close and winning the title with MI is a special feeling. Today, surprisingly, I was very calm, I wasn't panicking at all and very happy to contribute to the team's success," Bumrah said.

"I only take one ball and one day at a time and if you think like that you don't feel pressure at all," he added.

Bumrah ended this IPL edition with 19 wickets from 16 matches with an impressive economy rate of 6.63.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)