What makes the Qatar World Cup so unique?
While the football tournament in Qatar is being hailed for several firsts, it is also criticised for its treatment of migrant workers and corruption. So what makes this football world cup so unique?
Nandan Nilakni too advised against following the reverse discrimination. Moving on, with 70 games played and two left, the FIFA World Cup 2022, has reached the final lap. While the tournament in Qatar is being hailed for several firsts, it is also drawing criticism. The country’s treatment of migrant workers and corruption allegations are getting as much attention as the ongoing action in the field. So what makes this football world cup so unique?
