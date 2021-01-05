Cardholders' data leaked on Dark Web: What it means and how if affects you

On August 18, 2020, Juspay, which processes transactions for many customers including big guns like Amazon, MakeMyTrip, Airtel, Flipkart, and Swiggy, acknowledged a breach. However, back then the payment gateway platform claimed that no card numbers, financial credentials or transaction data were compromised.



But recently, the data seems to have surfaced as a dump offered for sale — by several persons or one person using many IDs — on the



According to the security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, who first tracked down the data on the Dark Web, the breach and data leak, or leaks, took place sometime between March 2017 and August 2020.



In all, at least 16 fields of card and transaction-related data have been leaked for at least 20 million Juspay users. In addition, the dump contains email ids, phone numbers and names.