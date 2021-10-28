What is Internet of Things (IoT) and how does it build connected ecosystem?

-
Nowadays we hear a lot about the connected ecosystem. We read about everything connected – from connected homes to connected offices, connected cars, and even connected manufacturing facilities. These are enabled by an interconnection through Internet of Things, or IOT. But what is IoT? Let’s understand.
In layman’s terms, the Internet of Things is a network of internet-connected devices linked together to work in tandem. It enables a connected ecosystem and automation.
For example, a smart bulb and a smart speaker linked together are connected to the internet. Here, the smart speaker can take voice commands to switch on or switch off the smart bulb. In silos, the smart bulb and the smart speaker are just other internet-enabled devices with limited benefits of interconnection. But when linked together, they form a network where both the devices form a connected ecosystem.
By combining the data of these connected devices with automated systems, it is possible to gather information to create an action. Therefore, the Internet of Things not just lets you control one device from another, but also enables automation. There are several benefits of deploying the Internet of Things, and the connected ecosystem is just one of them.
Basically, Internet of Things was devised to make the most from internet-enabled devices for human lives to become easier. It integrates data from connected devices. When internet-connected devices are linked together, they form a network. This network integrates the data from various connected devices and applies analytics. Therefore, you can interact with one device through another even when you are miles away. For example, you can turn on or off your room air conditioner from your office through your smartphone, using just the voice command. Moreover, you can automate this task if you have a fixed home and office schedule.
