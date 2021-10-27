Pixel 6, Tensor lay a good foundation: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

-
ALSO READ
Spike in counterfeiting of PPE kits, sanitisers during Covid-19: Report
Google says rival search engines can appear on Android in Europe for free
European Union antitrust regulators to investigate Google's adtech business
Google drops engineering residency after protests over 'inequities'
CCI probes Google for alleged unfair biz ways in TV operating systems mkt
-
After announcing robust quarterly results during the earnings call, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the new Pixel 6 series and Google Tensor chipset lay a good foundation.
The new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro bring together the best of Google Artificial Intelligence (AI), software and hardware, with the most advanced and inclusive cameras the company has ever built, Pichai added.
"If you look at the Google Tensor bet, these are multiyear bets, which finally play out and I couldn't be more excited by the reception for Pixel 6 and Google Tensor," he said.
"And I think it lays a good foundation of what we want to do in the future," he added.
The Google CEO said he is excited about the range of Pixel phones available this holiday season.
"They are beautiful, fast and powered by Google Tensor, a first-ever system on a chip," he added.
"It's specifically built to support Google AI and machine learning on device, and provides a long-term foundation for our Pixel devices," he said.
The Pixel 6 comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display while the Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO display that will feature a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz.
The Tensor chip houses the Titan M2 security chip that Google says has the most layers of security.
"On Pixel, we worked with an entire ecosystem of partners. We signed partnership agreements with more than 45 carriers and retailers across nine countries at launch, including deep collaboration, with each of the major US carriers: AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon," said Philipp Schindler -- Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer.
Meanwhile, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has posted a record revenue of $61.9 billion for the July-September quarter along with a record profit at $18.9 billion.
Google Services revenues were $59.9 billion, up 41 per cent, and Google Search and other advertising revenues of $37.9 million in the quarter were up 44 per cent.
--IANS
vc/khz/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU