JUST IN
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers
Why is nuclear fusion in the news?
Year in review: Nord Buds to OPPO Enco M32, best budget earphones of 2022
Google Docs rolls out canvas feature to display code with code blocks
Music streaming app Spotify to bid farewell to several of its audio shows
India among top 3 nations where IoT malwares originated in 2022: Microsoft
Apple to allow alternative app stores on iPhones in European Union
Delhi, Mumbai among 50 towns to have 5G services: Devusinh Chauhan
Samsung transfers some patents in US to Huawei under cross-licensing deal
OPPO announces OHealth H1, MariSilicon Y, and Air Glass 2 at Inno Day 2022
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Business Standard

Why is nuclear fusion in the news?

Scientists in the US on Tuesday claimed to have found the key to tame the unruly power of nuclear fusion - which fuels the sun. But what is nuclear fusion? Can it help us fight climate change?

Topics
Nuclear reactors | Nuclear technology | clean energy

Tushar Verma  |  New Delhi 

nuclear power plant

ALSO READ

What is a small modular nuclear reactor?

TMS Ep317: Industry trends, Cyberattacks, Markets, Modular nuclear reactor

Sensex jumps 249 pts on late buying, Nifty tops 18,400; Airtel, ICICI lead

Fusion hits highest level since debut; soars 29% from listing day low

Energy breakthrough

    • As the world is increasingly turning green, scientists in the US on Tuesday announced a big breakthrough. They claimed to have found the key to tame the unruly power of nuclear fusion-- which fuels the sun. But what is a nuclear fusion? How the latest discovery may help us fight climate change? We explain it in this podcast.

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 11:07 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU