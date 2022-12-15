Why is nuclear fusion in the news?
Scientists in the US on Tuesday claimed to have found the key to tame the unruly power of nuclear fusion - which fuels the sun. But what is nuclear fusion? Can it help us fight climate change?
Energy breakthrough
As the world is increasingly turning green, scientists in the US on Tuesday announced a big breakthrough. They claimed to have found the key to tame the unruly power of nuclear fusion-- which fuels the sun. But what is a nuclear fusion? How the latest discovery may help us fight climate change? We explain it in this podcast.
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 11:07 IST
