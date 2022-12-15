JUST IN
Music streaming app Spotify to bid farewell to several of its audio shows
India among top 3 nations where IoT malwares originated in 2022: Microsoft
Apple to allow alternative app stores on iPhones in European Union
Delhi, Mumbai among 50 towns to have 5G services: Devusinh Chauhan
Samsung transfers some patents in US to Huawei under cross-licensing deal
OPPO announces OHealth H1, MariSilicon Y, and Air Glass 2 at Inno Day 2022
Samsung set to launch 2 Galaxy A Series phones under Rs 10K this week
Netflix launches new mobile games 'Kentucky Route Zero', 'Twelve Minutes'
YouTube introduces new feature to warn users against their abusive comments
Tech firm Astrome takes high-speed internet to India's hinterlands
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Music streaming app Spotify to bid farewell to several of its audio shows
Business Standard

Google Docs rolls out canvas feature to display code with code blocks

The new feature gives users the ability to visualise code with industry standards, making code readable and collaboration much easier

Topics
Google | Google Docs | Alphabet Inc

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Docs
Google Docs

Tech giant Google has started to roll out a new smart canvas feature in Docs, that allows users to easily format and display code in Docs with code blocks.

Previously, when working in Google Docs, collaborators who wanted to present code had to paste it in the document and then manually apply styles by highlighting syntax, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Wednesday.

The new feature gives users the ability to visualise code with industry standards, making code readable and collaboration much easier.

This feature does not have admin control.

To format and display code in a Doc, go to Insert > Building blocks > Code blocks > choose the programming language or search @ > Code blocks > choose the programming language.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had rolled out a new Material You toggle design to its Docs, Sheets and Slides.

It is designed like a pill, therefore the Material 3 (M3) switch is larger than the previous one.

--IANS

aj/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 10:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU