Even as the 5G roll out continues across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22 unveiled India’s 6G mission and an official testbed project that will enable research into these next-generation network technologies. The government has already appointed an apex council to oversee its Bharat 6G project, which has the potential to turn the second-largest global telecom market — with 1.2 billion telecom users — into a rule maker from a rule taker. So, what are the major challenges that will have to be overcome for the mission to succeed?

Even as Turkey and Syria still reel from the devastation caused by the February 6 earthquakes, north-western India has also faced no less than 10 significant earthquakes and aftershocks. The most recent one, which originated in India’s western neighbourhood, was a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan. Experts link the increase in earthquake activity to the movement of tectonic plates in the Himalayan region. They have, in fact, warned of stronger jolts. But is India ready for a major earthquake?

From an earthquake analysis, here’s some news that could give a jolt to the mutual fund industry. Last week, the Centre amended the mutual fund rules in the Finance Bill, 2023, removing long-term capital gains tax and indexation benefits. Experts now fear that this may trigger an outflow of funds from an industry, which is still in a nascent stage. Our next report explains the implications of the move, and how it may change investment options for investors.

The Wagner Group, in a recent warning to Russia, said the Ukrainian army is preparing a major attack to cut off Russian forces in eastern Ukraine. The group’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that this attack could take place around late March. So, what is the Wagner Group? This episode of the podcast brings you the answer and more.