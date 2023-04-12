close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Volume IconTMS Ep409: Tiger economy, ChatGPT, real estate stocks, LIGO

How large is India's tiger economy? Will ChatGPT take away your job? Is it time to invest in real estate stocks? What is a LIGO? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 9:59 AM IST
Follow Us
India added 200 more tigers in the last four years. With this, the total number of big cats prowling its forests has soared past 3,000. Tourists too are foraging these forests to get a glimpse of these elusive animals, contributing to the economy. And the tiger conservation efforts have also given rise to an entire economic ecosystem. So with India’s tiger conservation initiative marking 50 years, Bhaswar Kumar and I explore exactly how large the tiger economy is. 

Over 80,000 tigers were killed in India before a ban on its hunting was imposed. And later, in 1973, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi launched the Project Tiger to save the animal. Fast forward to now, the world is staring at digital disruption due to advanced artificial intelligence. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the world by a storm. It is clearing competitive exams with flying colours and writing impressive programs and articles. While some say it will create fresh jobs, others are worrying about the threat to their livelihood. So will artificial-intelligence (AI) chatbots like ChatGpt take away jobs? 

Even as the Reserve Bank of India’s recent policy action was a “pause” in the rate hike cycle, it has proved to be a “pivot” for the real estate sector. Business Standard’s Puneet Wadhwa spoke to analysts to understand the road ahead for the sector, and find out stocks that could be worth investors’ money.

While ripples in the stock market affect investors, those in the space have the potential to change the course of humanity. Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO in short, is an international network of laboratories that detect the ripples in space-time. The world has four such labs. And now, India too has sanctioned one such ambitious observatory. But exactly what does it observe? And why is it important for India? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 
Topics :Tiger conservation | artifical intelligence | Real estate stocks | Ligo-India

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 9:59 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Delhi LG Saxena reviews progress of legacy waste disposal at landfill sites

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

IndiGo Airline plans to have 350 aircraft in its fleet next fiscal

Image

DigiClaim launched for National Crop Insurance Portal's claim disbursal

Image

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka on March 25 to inaugurate projects

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon