Volume IconTMS Ep404: Opec+ output cut, Alibaba, gas stocks, mixed reality headset

How will OPEC+ oil output cut affect you? What is happening at Alibaba? How will the unified pipeline tariff impact gas stocks? What is Apple's mixed reality headset? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 3:47 AM IST
The OPEC+ cartel took everyone by surprise with the announcement to cut oil production by more than a million barrels a day. And on Monday, international oil prices recorded the biggest daily rise in nearly one year, stoking inflation fears. Brent oil futures soared to 82.11 dollars per barrel by Tuesday afternoon. So will Indian consumers take a hit? And what about inflation? 

With its economy reviving, our neighbor China is expected to import a record amount of crude oil this year. The country’s leadership, it appears, is also taking a lenient approach to businesses now. Chinese billionaire Jack Ma recently visited the country after almost a year. And a day later, he announced the corporate break-up of his e-commerce empire Alibaba, which was at the receiving end of Chinese authorities in the last two years. So, what’s happening at Alibaba? 

Back home in India, the energy sector is staring at a big change. More than a dozen gas pipelines that form a national grid have come under a unified tariff structure. And talks to implement the Kirit Parikh Panel’s pricing mechanism are also on. So, where does the industry stand now and what is the outlook for related stocks? 

Meanwhile, tech giant Apple is also expecting to usher in a new era. It is planning to launch its first mixed-reality headset -- which it sees as the start of a post-iPhone age. But what is this Apple’s mixed reality headset? This episode of the podcast brings you the answer and more. 
Topics :Augmented reality | OPEC | Alibaba Group | gas

