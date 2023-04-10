India’s daily glass of milk has been getting costlier. And according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, it is likely to remain high going into the summer. The government, meanwhile, is also mulling importing some dairy products. So why is the world’s largest milk producing country struggling to meet the demand?

And it is not just the prices of dairy products. Home rents too are shooting through the roof. For techies in Bangalore, landing a job has become easier than finding a house to live in. Rents in the country’s technology hub have almost doubled in the last one year. Mumbai, Pune and Delhi have also seen a jump in rents. So what does it tell us about the Indian economy? And will it nudge people into buying homes?

Meanwhile, Indian IT services companies, most of which are headquartered in Bangalore, are set to kick-start the Q4 earnings season from Wednesday. As the global macro makeup remains volatile, how will the sector perform in the March quarter?

Markets heaved a sigh of relief when RBI hit the pause button on rate hike. While announcing the decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “It’s a pause and not a pivot”. What do these two terms mean? Listen to this episode of the podcast for the answer and more.