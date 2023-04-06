Unseasonal rains slammed the break on the mercury’s upward march, and brought cheers to the people. But this weather wasn’t pleasant for farmers as they helplessly watched rains ruin their standing wheat crop. Government too confirmed the worst fear this week that about 8-10 per cent of the wheat crop has been damaged in key producing states of north and central India. And about 80% of the new crop that has reached procurement centres is subpar. So how serious is the situation?

High inflation and low returns have nudged people to look beyond the traditional investment options like fixed deposits. The number of retail investors in India has risen at a breakneck speed in the last two years. Experts also credit discount brokerages for this. Find out how these brokerages have changed the trading game in India.

India Inc, meanwhile, will kick-start the January-March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings season from next week. Analysts believe that a fall in commodity costs, pick-up in credit growth, and easing supply snags are likely to help India Inc’s margins. So what should investors expect from Q4FY23 results?

Staying with the markets theme, the shares of automotive engineering firm KPIT Technologies nosedived last Monday after JPMorgan initiated coverage with an underweight rating. You would have heard analysts saying that they are overweight or underweight on any stock. But exactly what do they mean? Listen to this podcast for more.