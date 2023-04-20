close

Volume IconTMS Ep415: Blinkit's troubles, erratic weather, telecom stocks, Bombay Club

Do Blinkit's troubles raise doubts about its biz model? What do heat waves tell us about India's erratic weather? Should investors dial telecom stocks? What was the Bombay Club? All answers here

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit claimed on Wednesday that most of its stores in NCR have reopened. The Zomato-owned company was grappling with a crisis of sorts for the last few days, as hundreds of its delivery partners were on a strike, and stores shut. They were protesting against the company’s new payout structure, claiming that it would cut their monthly earnings by half. The company, which is struggling to cut losses, has refused to budge. So is the Blinkit’s business model sustainable?
These delivery partners will have to weather another big challenge in the days to come. The rising mercury, which soars to 48 degrees Celsius or more in the months of May and June. The Indian Meteorological Department recently issued heatwave alerts in central and north-eastern parts of India. This comes after a bout of unseasonal rains. Farmers had to delay the harvest to protect their produce. So, what does this erratic weather conditions say about India’s climate?

Meanwhile, with the rollout of 5G services, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel can no longer engage in a price war in the mobile broadband segment. The growth in the segment has also slowed down with most of the 2G to 4G/5G upgradation behind us. So where will the next leg of growth of telecom companies come from? And should investors add related stocks to their portfolio? 

The year 1991 was a turning point in India’s economy, and for the markets too. The economy was thrown open for foreign companies. But a group of industrialists was anxious, and wanted a level-playing field. This group was later dubbed as the Bombay Club. The fabled club was in the news again recently after the death of industrialist Keshub Mahindra -- who was said to be a part of it. So what was this club? This episode of the podcast answers all.  



First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

