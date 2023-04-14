In 1976 classic ‘Manthan’, veteran playwright and Kannada actor Girish Karnad brought alive the character of Verghese Kurien -- a Kerala-born engineer who orchestrated the ‘White Revolution’ from Gujarat. 47 years on, while Karnad is no more, a row has flared up in his home state. Amul’s reported entry into Karnataka has taken a political hue. The country’s largest cooperative is being pitted against home-grown milk brand Nandini amid a rising pitch for upcoming state election. So why is Amul facing a backlash in the southern state?

While Amul is facing some backlash in Karnataka, there seems to be no opposition to dating apps anywhere. It cuts across all identities. And its reach is no more limited to Tier 1 cities now. With the increased penetration of the Internet, people in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities too are using these apps to find friends and partners. Home-grown dating apps which also offer content in regional languages, are helping them. So what strategies are Indian dating apps using to achieve this?

Moving on to markets, private lender HDFC Bank is set to start the banking sector’s Q4 earnings this Saturday. Analysts expect the banking pack to drive India Inc.’s earnings growth for three quarter in a row. Lets explore how the numbers may look like, and which stocks should be on investors’ radar.

From Dalal Street, let us shift focus to political galleries. Opposition Congress has alleged that the government is buying a new spyware called Cognyte -- which is billed as an alternative to Pegasus -- to snoop on opposition leaders and journalists. But what is this software? This episode of the podcast decodes it and more.