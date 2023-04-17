close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Volume IconTMS Ep412: BS Tech Talk, health influencers, markets, El Nino

How is India bridging the have and have-not divide? How is India regulating health influencers? Will the markets break out of their consolidation phase soon? What is El Nino? Answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Business Standard hosted a ‘Tech Talk’ conference on Friday on the theme of Artificial Intelligence and Business. During the event, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar -- who was also the chief guest at the event -- spoke in detail about how AI is being used in governance and its future. Later, a panel comprising industry leaders from Dell, IBM, TCS, Salesforce, SAP and Myelin Foundry too shared their thoughts on how AI is being integrated into their products and services. Find out how India is using AI to bridge the gap between the have and have-nots. 

A recent study has found that Artificial Intelligence is better than humans at assessing heart ultrasounds -- which is the main test of overall cardiac health. Speaking of fitness, preventive and supplementary medicines, which come under the broad umbrella of nutraceuticals, are increasingly making inroads in the country. And so are health influencers advising them. But what is the regulatory framework around them? 

The markets, meanwhile, have been stuck in a range since the past few weeks with the Sensex oscillating between 57,000 and 61,000 levels. Can it break out of this range anytime soon? How should you approach the markets as the March 2023 quarter earnings season begins? Puneet Wadhwa spoke with Ajit Mishra, vice-president for technical research at Religare Broking on what the technical charts suggest. 

Stocks of FMCG companies, like HUL and Nestle, fell last week after private weather forecaster Skymet predicted below normal monsoon due to EL Nino conditions. Although India’s official weatherman calmed the nerves with a forecast of normal monsoon, the fear of EL Nino still looms large. But what is this phenomenon? We decode it for you in this episode of the podcast and more. 

Topics :Artificial intelligence | Influencer campaign | Nutraceutical | Equity markets | El Nino

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Delhi LG Saxena reviews progress of legacy waste disposal at landfill sites

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

IndiGo Airline plans to have 350 aircraft in its fleet next fiscal

Image

DigiClaim launched for National Crop Insurance Portal's claim disbursal

Image

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka on March 25 to inaugurate projects

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon