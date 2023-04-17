Business Standard hosted a ‘Tech Talk’ conference on Friday on the theme of Artificial Intelligence and Business. During the event, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar -- who was also the chief guest at the event -- spoke in detail about how AI is being used in governance and its future. Later, a panel comprising industry leaders from Dell, IBM, TCS, Salesforce, SAP and Myelin Foundry too shared their thoughts on how AI is being integrated into their products and services. Find out how India is using AI to bridge the gap between the have and have-nots.

A recent study has found that Artificial Intelligence is better than humans at assessing heart ultrasounds -- which is the main test of overall cardiac health. Speaking of fitness, preventive and supplementary medicines, which come under the broad umbrella of nutraceuticals, are increasingly making inroads in the country. And so are health influencers advising them. But what is the regulatory framework around them?

The markets, meanwhile, have been stuck in a range since the past few weeks with the Sensex oscillating between 57,000 and 61,000 levels. Can it break out of this range anytime soon? How should you approach the markets as the March 2023 quarter earnings season begins? Puneet Wadhwa spoke with Ajit Mishra, vice-president for technical research at Religare Broking on what the technical charts suggest.

Stocks of FMCG companies, like HUL and Nestle, fell last week after private weather forecaster Skymet predicted below normal monsoon due to EL Nino conditions. Although India’s official weatherman calmed the nerves with a forecast of normal monsoon, the fear of EL Nino still looms large. But what is this phenomenon? We decode it for you in this episode of the podcast and more.