TMS Ep424: Rural demand, FAME, QSR stocks, National Medical Devices Policy

Inflation has hit consumer spending across various sectors, from FMCG to automobile. The electric vehicle segment, however, has had an additional challenge. The government recently slapped a fine and deregistered two key players - Hero Electric and Okinawa Autotech - from its ambitious subsidy scheme to promote electric vehicles. The two companies were accused of misappropriating subsidies under the FAME-2 scheme. Ola Electric too was found involved, but it has accepted the violation and will reimburse the subsidy. So what went wrong with the FAME scheme?

India’s largest household goods maker, HUL, believes that rural slowdown is finally bottoming out. But the largest car maker of the country, Maruti Suzuki, has sounded a note of caution saying it has witnessed a decline in bookings in April. The reason? Elevated inflation and weakening consumer sentiments in rural areas due to uncertainty around monsoon. So as the companies with rural presence are coming out with results for last quarter of FY 23, what do they suggest about rural demand? Is it finally reviving? And what do they tell us about the state of our economy?