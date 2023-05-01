But is PLI enough to lift the prospects of the country? What about productivity? What if a large number of company workers are turning up exhausted at its doors? A 2019 report had claimed that on an average Indians spent close to two hours in daily office commute. And after the pandemic break, people have again hit the streets. While some cities offer comfortable and affordable mobility, others don’t. A recent report titled ‘Ease of Moving Index 2022’ offered some insight into it.

India is planning to take on China through its Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. This is what Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her visit to the US last month. The government had rolled out the ambitious scheme in 2020 with an outlay of about ₹2 lakh crore to make India a manufacturing powerhouse. But in the last fiscal year, it disbursed only 2,874 crore rupees, or only about 1.4 per cent of the total outlay. So should it be a cause of worry? Maybe not. As the government has big plans ahead. So has the scheme been able to meet its projected goals? What are some of the challenges?