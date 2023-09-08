Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.58%)
66265.56 + 385.04
Nifty (0.59%)
19727.05 + 116.00
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40593.90 + 309.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5860.80 + 35.35
Nifty Bank (1.06%)
44878.35 + 469.25
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep516: Tata and Haldiram's, 7nm chips, markets, India or Bharat

Why does Tata want Haldiram's on its plate? Is China winning the chip war? Is it time to bargain hunt speciality chemical stocks? India or Bharat: What the Constituent Assembly decided. Answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 8:11 AM IST
Follow Us
Reports of mighty Tata Group wanting a pie of Haldiram’s hit many by surprise. But soon both the groups issued denials. The reported move came close on the heels of the conglomerate’s attempt to acquire another popular brand Bisleri. But why does Tata want Haldiram’s on its plate? 

Tata Steel meanwhile is keeping a close eye on China. The neighbouring country consumes half of the world’s steel, and its recovery is crucial to the industry. Meanwhile, its multinational company, Huawei, pulled up a surprise recently. It came out with a 5G smartphone with advanced 7nm chips. And it was despite a ban placed by the United States and its allies on foreign chip technology. So is China winning the chip war? 

Let us now turn our gaze to markets. After riding high in 2022, specialty chemical stocks have corrected over 15% from their respective 52-week highs on weak global demand. Should you use the weakness to buy these stocks, or is more downside likely? What should be your investment strategy? 

Financial markets is also keeping a keen eye on the G-20 summit. Analysts believe it will bring investments and open trade opportunities. But, before the final round of meetings, a dinner invite sent by the President has ignited a debate. It was sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ and not that of India. But how did the debate pan out when the Constituent Assembly was taking a call on it? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Also Read

From Bikaneri bhujia to India's top snack empire: The Haldiram's story

CCI approves demerger of FMCG biz of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods

Top headlines: Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 cr, Jio wages price war

Tata Consumer Products shares increase by 4% on Haldiram buyout report

Tata Consumer dips 3% after it denies 51% stake buy buzz in Haldiram's

TMS Ep515: One election, Hindi box office, Vodafone Idea, revised NCF

TMS Ep514: G20 Summit, Sahasra chip plant, metal stocks, airline codes

TMS Ep513: Tax collection, air pollution, OMC stocks, Google Search's genAI

TMS EP512: Inflation politics, G20 Summit in Delhi, markets, OCCRP

TMS EP511: OCCRP allegations, Pratt & Whitney, agro-chemical stocks & more

Topics :Tata Consumer ProductsHaldiram'schinese chipmakersSpeciality chemicalsIndia

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon