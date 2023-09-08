Reports of mighty Tata Group wanting a pie of Haldiram’s hit many by surprise. But soon both the groups issued denials. The reported move came close on the heels of the conglomerate’s attempt to acquire another popular brand Bisleri. But why does Tata want Haldiram’s on its plate?

Tata Steel meanwhile is keeping a close eye on China. The neighbouring country consumes half of the world’s steel, and its recovery is crucial to the industry. Meanwhile, its multinational company, Huawei, pulled up a surprise recently. It came out with a 5G smartphone with advanced 7nm chips. And it was despite a ban placed by the United States and its allies on foreign chip technology. So is China winning the chip war?

Let us now turn our gaze to markets. After riding high in 2022, specialty chemical stocks have corrected over 15% from their respective 52-week highs on weak global demand. Should you use the weakness to buy these stocks, or is more downside likely? What should be your investment strategy?

Financial markets is also keeping a keen eye on the G-20 summit. Analysts believe it will bring investments and open trade opportunities. But, before the final round of meetings, a dinner invite sent by the President has ignited a debate. It was sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ and not that of India. But how did the debate pan out when the Constituent Assembly was taking a call on it? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.