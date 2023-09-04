Confirmation

Volume IconTMS EP512: Inflation politics, G20 Summit in Delhi, markets, OCCRP

Has inflation become a political imperative? How is Delhi getting ready for the G20 Summit? Why are mid- and small-caps defying global uncertainty? Hindenburg 2.0: What is OCCRP? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 8:11 AM IST
With elections drawing close, inflation is once again taking the centre-stage in the realm of politics. The government has taken a host of measures to ensure that it doesn’t derail the ruling party’s prospects. Export curbs have been imposed on several food items like onion, rice and wheat. Price of domestic LPG cylinders was slashed by Rs 200. And more steps are likely in the store. So has inflation become a political imperative? 

Apart from inflation, there is another pressing issue which is keeping the government busy. It’s the G-20 summit. Heads of nations from most of these countries will congregate in Delhi this week for the crucial meeting. So how is the national capital gearing up for this mega event? 

Interestingly, New Delhi’s civic body has also deployed at least 30 people who will keep monkeys at bay from crucial spots during the G-20. Clearly, the government is not leaving any stone unturned to make the event a success. Moving on, the benchmark equity indices were met with fresh global worries last month, which stemmed their strong rally to some extent. But the midcap and small-cap segments managed to hold ground, maintaining a sharp lead over large-cap returns. So what is sustaining this outperformance and how should investors approach these segments? 

Adani stocks resumed their rally on Friday a day after a new report revived the memories of January 24 Hindenburg Research report. The fresh set of allegations was made by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project. Find out about this organisation and more in this episode of th epodcast. 

Topics :India inflationG20 summitEquity marketsAdani Group

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 8:11 AM IST

