Delhi is all decked up to host world leaders. The final and most important leg of the G-20 summit under India’s presidency will be held on September 9 and 10th. During which a host of issues affecting the world will come up for discussion. And this summit comes at a time when the world is still nursing the fragile economy, and staring at increased challenges to globalisation. So what are the key things to look forward to from this event?

Coming close on the heels of the Moon mission, a successful G-20 event will certainly boost India’s standing in the world. Meanwhile, the country is set to join another elite club. It is that of the select countries which make semiconductor memory chips. In a few days from now, a lesser-known player in the Indian tech fraternity, Sahasra Electronics, will start rolling out these sophisticated chips from its factory in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi district. So will it give the much-needed fillip to India’s semiconductor ambitions?

Like the chips, metals too play a crucial role in the economy. The Nifty Metal index hit a fresh record high on September 4 as investors cheered the stimulus roll out in China. Back home, India’s solid growth story, backed by capex push, is keeping analysts bullish on the pack. However, as the global demand is yet to show green shoots, has the rally in metal stocks reached its peak?

From metal stocks, let us turn our gaze towards the sky. The International Air Transport Association has blocked the airline code of two Indian airlines that are no longer in service. The Jet Airways that stopped functioning in April 2019 and the Go First that discontinued its operations in May this year lost their airline codes which are 9W and G8. But what are these airline codes? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.