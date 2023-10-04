Credit card spending hit yet another high at 1.5 trillion rupees in August. And with festivals knocking at the doors, companies offering these unsecured loans are expecting another round of a good season. But wait. Are people paying back in time? Maybe not all of them. RBI recently said that credit card outstanding surged by 31% during Financial Year 2023. So, is it a sign of growing stress, given that inflation has been eating into people’s savings for some time now?

Defaulting on credit card payments affects your credit score, and also the chances of getting a loan at attractive rates. So experts advise consumers to judiciously use their cards this festive season. Moving on, for the Indian women cricket team, festivals have come a bit early. They have struck gold at Asian games. And people cannot stop talking about how crucial vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s role has been in this historic win. Not only did she add crucial runs to the scoreboard in every match, but she also helmed the team through two of the most crucial knock-out matchups in the absence of a suspended Harmanpreet Kaur. Lets delve into the player’s journey and find out why being Smriti Mandhana is a phenomenon in itself.

Let us now turn our gaze to financial markets. India’s sugar inventory at 4.5 million tonnes is the lowest it has been in five years. Further, lower output is expected to keep sugar prices higher. Related stocks are also riding this tailwind with stellar gains. So should you bet on them ahead of the crushing season?

Analysts, meanwhile, are keeping a keen eye on the stocks of companies in the travel, hospitality and beverages sectors. Cricket world cup - which is returning to India after about 12 years-- may bring windfall for them. In a way, it will usher in the festival season. And this time, India is hosting it solely. In our explainer segment, we tell you everything about the upcoming mega event - from the prize money to mascots to anthem and teams which are taking part. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.