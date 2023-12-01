Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

Volume IconTMS Ep574: Crypto exchanges, Hardik Pandya and IPL, auto stocks

Are crypto exchanges proving sceptics right? What is the importance of being Hardik Pandya? Is it time to sell passenger vehicle stocks? What are crypto exchanges and how do they work? Answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 03:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Exactly a year after FTX’s collapse, another pillar of the crypto sector is shaking. While the FTX’s Sam Bankman Fried is behind bars, former Binance chief Changpeng Zhao has pleaded guilty to violating US' anti-money laundering laws. So as the Binance conundrum unfolds, it has once again trained the spotlight on concerns around safety and credibility of global exchanges. 

Despite its booms and busts, crypto still holds sway. And young investors swear by it. The only other medium which offers them somewhat similar thrills is IPL. And one of the leading IPL stars, Hardik Pandya, is back into the fold of Mumbai Indians. Find out what makes Hardik Pandya so important?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The just-concluded cricket world cup broke all the viewership and advertisement records. Moving on, FADA reported that automobile retail sales also broke all the previous records. Overall automobile sales rose 19% in the 42-day festive period this year as compared with last year. At the bourses, the Nifty Auto index has significantly outperformed the markets by zooming 35% thus far in 2023. As analysts see moderation in demand, will the rally in auto stocks come to a halt? 

Unlike the markets, most cryptocurrencies were trading in red for the last one week till Tuesday. Meanwhile, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance is in the news. Its former ECO has pleaded guilty for violating US laws. But what are cryptocurrency exchanges? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 


Also Read

Crypto market cracks 5%, Bitcoin at 3-month low after US SEC sues Binance

Crypto wrap: Market recovers after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's resignation

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Crypto wrap: Bitcoin falls after Sam Bankman-Fried's conviction in the US

What are cryptocurrency exchanges and how do they work? All details here

TMS Ep573: Deepfakes, Uttarkashi tunnel rescue, DIIs, Project Q-Star

TMS Ep572: Old pension scheme, Tesla in India, markets this week, Houthis

TMS Ep571: Local job quotas, Gaza, China, exchange-related stocks, Pannun

TMS Ep570: Indian startup funding, Oberoi Group, Gold financiers, Governors

TMS Ep569: Retail loan apps, Sam Altman, FPIs return, D2M technology

Topics :cryptocurrencyHardik PandyaIPLauto stocks

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 03:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon