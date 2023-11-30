Sensex (0.13%)
Volume IconTMS Ep572: Old pension scheme, Tesla in India, markets this week, Houthis

Is the old pension scheme making a comeback? Have the stars aligned for Tesla's India entry? How will markets play out in this holiday-truncated week? Who are the Houthis? All answers here

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Discontinued in 2004, the clamour for the restoration of the old pension scheme has been growing. And approaching elections have made it louder. With some opposition-ruled states implementing it, ruling BJP, it seems, is also in a quandary. Senior BJP leader Amit Shah promised last week that the party will deliberate on restoring it once the panel formed to look into its merits submits its report. Find out if the old pension scheme is on its way of making a comeback.

This issue of the Old Pension Scheme is indeed keeping the government in a bind. It has to choose between fiscal prudence and populism. But it seems, the government has finally made its mind on another tricky subject. It has reportedly given a green signal to Tesla. The approval process to welcome Elon Musk’s company to India by next year is being expedited. So, have the stars aligned for Tesla’s India entry? 

Indeed, Tesla needs India and the country needs Tesla. Moving on, after rallying for four straight weeks, the Sensex and Nifty are within a striking distance of their record highs. A host of domestic factors, including the Q3 GDP data, could sway the markets in the holiday shortened week. So, what should be your trading strategy? 

But the market experts are also keeping a close eye on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Recently, Houthi rebels hijacked an Israeli ship in the Red Sea, a move which stoked fear of escalation of the clash. But who are the Houthis? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

Topics :pension schemetesla indiaMarkets

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

