Volume IconTMS Ep575: Dubai COP28, CEO-board relation, BSE Midcap, rat hole mining

Why is Dubai COP28 important? Altman and OpenAI: What's the role of the board? BSE m-cap @$4trn: Will the optimism last? What is rat hole mining? All answers here

ImageTeam TMS New Delhi
TMS

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 5:39 PM IST
A host of world leaders will meet and brainstorm ways to limit global temperature rise during the 12-day COP28 summit - which begins today on November 30 in Dubai. They will also assess the progress made towards the Paris Climate Change Agreement -- which had sought to limit global warming to below 2 degrees from pre-industrial levels. Let's track the journey of this annual event and also tell what can we expect from this year’s event.  

Meanwhile, temperature also soared in Silicon Valley recently after the OpenAI board sacked Sam Altman. Although Altman’s reinstatement has taken some of the heat out of the drama, it has raised questions about the relation between company boards and CEOs. Business Standard’s Suveen Sinha sat down with industry veterans Arun Maira and Amit Tandon to get clarity on this contentious subject

Indeed, Indian industry too can draw lessons from the OpenAI saga. Moving on, the overall market capitalization of BSE listed shares topped the 4 trillion dollars mark for the first-time ever on Wednesday. This comes on the day the Nifty50 index ended above the 20,000-mark after a gap of 2 months. The key question on investors' minds now is, will the optimism last? 

After the markets, let us turn our gaze to another news which kept people glued to screens for 17 days. A group of rat hole miners rescued 41 workers stuck in an Uttarkashi tunnel on Tuesday night. In our explainer segment, Nandini Singh tells more about these miners. Kisten to this episode of the podcast for answers. 

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

