Byju Raveendran has been in a fire fighting mode for a while now. Even as he was planning to raise funds for his struggling ed-tech start-up Byju’s by slashing its valuation to less than two billion dollars, a group of shareholders are now demanding his ouster. While no one knows what fate holds for Raveendran, some lessons can certainly be drawn from his travails. So what can start-up founders learn from Byju’s case?

Let us now move on to a story of contrast. Bhavish Aggarwal’s story has many takers. And unlike Byju Raveendran, he doesn’t fret about lack of investment options. Last year, when most Indian startups were grappling with fund shortage, the Ola founder was busy giving final touches to his third startup. We are talking about ‘Krutrim’ AI. It is the first unicorn of 2024. So like Raveendran, lessons can also be drawn from Aggarwal's story. So has Agaarwal’s third startup cemented his startup success?

But there are challenges too. The US investment firm Vanguard recently slashed Ola’s valuation by 29% to 1.88 billion dollars. And it’s in sharp contrast to the 2021 valuation of 7.3 billion dollars. Moving on, the Reserve Bank of India’s last monetary policy meeting for the current financial year is underway in Mumbai. Find out what all are the markets factoring in, and what could be the key triggers to watch out in the policy statement.

After the financial markets, let us now turn our focus to the environment. Now, you can access updated details on environmental impact assessments, forest and wildlife clearances for proposed projects in a more efficient manner as the government has revamped the existing Parivesh portal and launched a 2.0 version. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know what the new portal brings to the table and more.