TMS Ep436: India's macro data, K Srinath Reddy, Nifty IT-NASDAQ, TCS rule
What does India's latest macro data imply? Why does K Srinath Reddy believe booster shots are no longer needed? Has the Nifty IT-NASDAQ correlation ended? What is the new TCS rule? Answers here
Team TMS New Delhi
What’s in focus today is India’s economy. India’s goods exports fell by over 12% in April 2023 -- reflecting the slowing demand in the inflation-hit foreign countries. The industrial output grew just a tad above 1% in March, which was slowest in five months. Inflation numbers meanwhile offered some breather. So what do these three crucial parameters of India’s macroeconomic growth tell about its growth story?
The world economy went into a tailspin when the pandemic struck. And countries are still paying the price. But WHO recently said that it is no longer a global health emergency. Sohini Das recently caught up with prominent epidemiologist K Srinath Reddy to find out where we stand now. And what is the road ahead?
While every aspect of our lives was impacted by the pandemic, Indian markets somehow remained immune to the virus. Over the years, the Nifty IT has closely mirrored moves in the NASDAQ index. Calendar year 2023 so far, however, has proved to be different with both these indices performing differently. So, is the correlation between the two indices ending?
If you are someone who uses credit cards for international transactions, we have news for you. From July 1st, your credit card transactions abroad will get costlier. Not only will you have to pay a 20% TCS on each of these transactions, but you will also have to limit the spending to under $250,000 in a financial year. This episode of the podcast breaks it down for you.
First Published: May 19 2023 | 10:59 AM IST