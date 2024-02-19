Top executives of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney have been in a huddle for a while now. Contours of a big deal are being thrashed out, and all the eyes are now on the final outcomes. If all goes as reported, Reliance will merge its media business with Walt Disney’s India business -- giving birth to the country’s largest media and entertainment business. And on the other hand, the conglomerate would also acquire Disney’s entire 30% stake in satellite TV provider Tata Play. But can Reliance replicate the success of Jio in the media industry too?



Clearly, the Indian media and entertainment landscape is seeing quite a churn. But even if Reliance seals both the deals, it wouldn’t be a smooth sailing ahead. Let us now turn our gaze towards skies where turbulence is brewing for Indian airlines. The season of fog is long gone, but passengers are still facing flight delays. But why?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Meanwhile, Dalal Street saw a tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears last week. Eventually the bulls had their way, as the market ended with weekly gains. Will this recovery be sustainable or is there more pain ahead?



Money, whether earned from the stocks or after a hard day’s work in the office, keeps us going. But what drags us down are the calls and emails beyond the working hours. When we are with families or friends. Australia has now come out with a Bill that will put in place a “right to disconnect”. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.