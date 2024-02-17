Despite concerns about Paytm Payments Bank being a ‘red flag’, certain banks have reportedly shown interest in collaborating with it, subject to RBI approval. But, industry observers have questioned the sustainability of the payments bank if it is acquired by another entity, due to compliance issues.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Moving on, the Indian electric passenger car market is witnessing price cuts by automakers. Tata Motors recently slashed the prices of two of its popular EV models by up to 1.2 lakh rupees. MG Motor India also joined in, reducing the Comet’s price by 1 lakh rupees. Additionally, it lowered the base price of its SUV ZS EV to 19.98 lakh rupees, from its previous price of 22.8 lakh rupees. Find out whether these price cuts could propel the electric car market forward.

Let us now move on to financial markets. Shares of Life Insurance Corporation, which were once synonymous with worst market debutants, have had a dramatic turnaround. From lows of about 550 rupees a year ago, the shares are quoting above 1,000 rupees mark now. What has been driving this rally in LIC's stock? And will the momentum sustain?

We have all experienced moments of crisis at some time in our lives. The world, too, has weathered its share of crises, ranging from wars and pandemics to economic turmoil and climate change. While many crises eventually come to an end, some seem to persist, shifting from one form to another. This ongoing state of crisis is referred to as ‘Permacrises’. This episode of the podcast explains the term that found its way to the Collins dictionary in 2022.