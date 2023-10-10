2024 general elections: BJP to hold massive outreach plan for minorities

Keen to win over the minority community ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, the BJP will start a minority outreach programme -- 'Alpsankhyak Sneh Samvad' -- once the dust settles on the Assembly polls in five states, sources told ANI.

Mizoram, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will poll for their respective state legislative assemblies in November.

According to party sources, the date for the launch of the minority outreach campaign hasn't been decided as yet but the campiagn will start in December.

"This outreach initiative will be launched after the elections to five states end and will continue till the Lok Sabha elections next year. Under the 'Alpsankhyak Sneh Samvad' programme, PM Narendra Modi will also hold a meeting at the national level. However, the date for the meeting hasn't been decided as yet. As part of this initiative, leaders wielding influence in social and religious matters, as well as Modi Mitras and women beneficiaries (of central schemes) will interact with sports personalities from the minority community and other influential members of the community," a party source told ANI.

The programme, being put together by the BJP's Minority Morcha, will be launched by the party's national president JP Nadda.

Sources said that there will be various programmes under 'Alpsankhyak Sneh Samvad', including booth empowerment, special outreach with minorities, women's conferences and a Sufi dialogue.

"The narrative will be built around PM Narendra Modi's pitch for Reform, Perform and Transform, promoting the ideals of patriotism, nationalism and fostering togetherness through the idea of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', and supporting efforts to bring these ideas to fruition," the source said.

"Outreach on the basis of development of all, not appeasement of one, combined with the BJP's vision for collective justice, will be the objective behind this initiative," the source added.

Further, according to party sources, the objective would also be to sensitise the minority community about the efforts of the Centre towards welfarism and ensuring a peaceful ambience in society going into the Lok Sabha elections.

An organisational structure has been put into shape to implement the 'Alpsankhyak Sneh Samvad'.

"The president of the BJP's National Minority Morcha President, Cluster Minority Morcha team, State Minority Morcha team, the state in-charges for the Lok Sabha elections, in-charges of state assemblies, Assembly Team, party officials at the mandal and booth levels will be a part of the initiative," the party source said.

Also Read High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections Rajasthan elections 2023: BJP begins minority outreach initiative Telangana polls: KCR to file his nomination on Nov 9 for Gajwel, Kamareddy CM KCR's health is 'jabardast', he will present BRS' manifesto soon: KTR I'm for caste census 100%; it's like X-Ray that will help: Rahul Gandhi We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused