Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Rajasthan elections 2023: BJP begins minority outreach initiative

BJP Minority Morcha has launched a campaign aiming to create 900 Modi Mitras across 200 constituencies, with emphasis on 40 Muslim-dominated seats

Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In an effort to enhance outreach and engagement, the BJP Minority Morcha has launched an initiative known as the "Modi Mitra" campaign, focusing on Rajasthan, ahead of the state assembly elections in 2023. The campaign entails creating 900 Modi Mitras across 200 constituencies, with a particular emphasis on 40 seats with a significant Muslim population, according to a report by theTimes of India.

Hamid Khan Mewati, the State President of the Minority Morcha, told TOI, "Our approach involves establishing connections with dargahs (Sufi shrines) and madrassas (religious schools), conveying the message of PM Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' (Together with all, Development for all). Additionally, we are aiming to engage with educated Muslims, including professionals like doctors, engineers, businessmen, bankers, and teachers."

The role of a Modi Mitra is voluntary and open to anyone who wishes to participate. Mewati added that they are dispelling misconceptions about the BJP party within the community through their interactions. Mewati said that many have even shown an interest in becoming "Modi Mitras" and wish to see "Modi lead the country as the Prime Minister once again."

According to Mewati, these Modi Mitras will serve as vital intermediaries, fostering a bridge between the Modi government and the Muslim community. These volunteers will undergo training sessions in Jaipur to better understand the government's policies and initiatives as part of their preparation.

The initiative comes as a response to the necessity of establishing more precise lines of communication and understanding between the BJP and various sections of the population. By reaching out to Sufi shrines, madrassas, and intellectuals within the Muslim community, the BJP's Minority Morcha aims for more inclusive development and collaboration.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

BSP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Eye on polls, BJP to carry out Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Corruption in Congress states, BSP to contest elections on its own:Mayawati

350,000 Rajasthani girl students await promised bicycles under govt scheme

Rajasthan elections 2023: CM Gehlot announces metro corridor extension

Rajasthan govt waives fuel surcharge for domestic & agri consumers

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

Topics : Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan BJP India’s minority Muslim votes BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon