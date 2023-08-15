Rajasthan elections 2023: BJP begins minority outreach initiative

In an effort to enhance outreach and engagement, the BJP Minority Morcha has launched an initiative known as the "Modi Mitra" campaign, focusing on Rajasthan, ahead of the state assembly elections in 2023. The campaign entails creating 900 Modi Mitras across 200 constituencies, with a particular emphasis on 40 seats with a significant Muslim population, according to a report by theTimes of India.

Hamid Khan Mewati, the State President of the Minority Morcha, told TOI, "Our approach involves establishing connections with dargahs (Sufi shrines) and madrassas (religious schools), conveying the message of PM Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' (Together with all, Development for all). Additionally, we are aiming to engage with educated Muslims, including professionals like doctors, engineers, businessmen, bankers, and teachers."

The role of a Modi Mitra is voluntary and open to anyone who wishes to participate. Mewati added that they are dispelling misconceptions about the BJP party within the community through their interactions. Mewati said that many have even shown an interest in becoming "Modi Mitras" and wish to see "Modi lead the country as the Prime Minister once again."

According to Mewati, these Modi Mitras will serve as vital intermediaries, fostering a bridge between the Modi government and the Muslim community. These volunteers will undergo training sessions in Jaipur to better understand the government's policies and initiatives as part of their preparation.

The initiative comes as a response to the necessity of establishing more precise lines of communication and understanding between the BJP and various sections of the population. By reaching out to Sufi shrines, madrassas, and intellectuals within the Muslim community, the BJP's Minority Morcha aims for more inclusive development and collaboration.