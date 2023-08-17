Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. This comes a day after the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) reviewed the party's poll preparations in the state.
Here is the first list of BJP candidates and their constituencies for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections:
Sarla Vijendra Rawat - Sabalgarh constituency
Adal Singh Kansana - Sumawali constituency
Lal Singh Arya - Gohad (SC) constituency
Preetam Lodhi - Pichhore constituency
Priyanka Meena - Chachoura constituency
Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi - Chanderi constituency
Veerendra Singh Lambardar - Banda constituency
Kamakhya Pratap Singh - Maharajpur constituency
Lalita Yadav - Chhatarpur constituency
Lakhan Patel - Pathariya constituency
Rajesh Kumar Verma - Gunnaor (SC) constituency
Surendra Singh Gaharwar - Chitrakoot constituency
Herrasingh Shyam - Pushprajgarh (ST) constituency
Dhirendra Singh - Barwara (ST) constituency
Neeraj Thakur - Bargi constituency
Anchal Sonkar - Jabalpur Purba (SC) constituency
Omprakash Dhurwey - Shahpura (ST) constituency
Vijay Anand Marawi - Bichhiya (ST) constituency
Bhagat Singh Netam - Baihar (ST) constituency
Rajkumar Karrahe - Lanji constituency
Kamal Maskole - Barghat (ST) constituency
Mahendra Nagesh - Gotegaon (SC) constituency
Nanabhau Mohod - Saunsar constituency
Prakash Uikey - Pandhurna (ST) constituency
Chandrashekhar Deshmukh - Multai constituency
Mahendra Singh Chouhan - Bhainsdehi (ST) constituency
Alok Sharma - Bhopal Uttar constituency
Dhruv Narayan Singh - Bhopal Madhya constituency
Rajesh Sonkar - Sonkatch (SC) constituency
Rajkumar Mev - Maheshwar (SC) constituency
Atmaram Patel - Kasrawad constituency
Nagar Singh Chouhan - Alirajpur (ST) constituency
Bhanu Bhuriya - Jhabua (ST) constituency
Nirmala Bhuriya - Petiawad (ST) constituency
Jaydeep Patel - Kukshi (ST) constituency
Kalu Singh Thakur - Dharampuri (ST) constituency
Madhu Verma - Rau constituency
Tarachand Goyal - Tarana (SC) constituency
Satish Malviya - Ghatiya (SC) constituency
In 2018, the Congress emerged as the largest party in the state by winning 114 seats in the 230-member house in Madhya Pradesh, while the BJP had won 109 seats. The grand old party formed the government under Kamal Nath. However, the Congress government was reduced to a minority after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scinda led to several Congress MLAs resigning. Kamal Nath resigned before the floor test and the government collapsed. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was re-elected as the chief minister on Madhya Pradesh.
The BJP also released its first list of 21 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.
Five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram - will be going to polls in November-December this year. Out of the five states, the BJP is in power only in Madhya Pradesh and is waging an intense campaign to oust the Congress government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, as well as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.