CM KCR's health is 'jabardast', he will present BRS' manifesto soon: KTR

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for five states, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) and Telangana Information Technology Minister stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is set to lead the state for the third time. Speaking about the manifesto of BRS, KTR said the party would announce it in a day or two, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle (DC).





Also Read: KTR was addressing a public gathering organised in Bhupalpally after laying foundation stones for developmental projects and attending inauguration events in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Mahbubabad, and Jangaon. At the gathering, KTR was asked by a woman about the health of the chief minister at a meeting organised by Member of the Legislative Assembly Gandra Venkataramana Reddy. Responding to this, KTR said the chief minister was "jabardast (excellent)" and would soon appear before the public to present the party manifesto.Also Read: It is BJP which sent feelers for alliance in 2018: Rama Rao hits back at PM

Turning his focus to the Congress party, KTR said, "Congress is asking people for one chance, but what did they do when people gave them multiple chances in the past? If Congress forms the government, people will start facing problems again. They will say 'Ram Ram (goodbye)' to Rythu Bandhu and 'Jai Bhim (goodbye)' to Dalit Bandhu," the DC report added.

He alleged that Congress would receive bags full of money from Karnataka and the BJP would obtain the same from New Delhi, only to "duly sell Telangana to either Adani or Ambani." Rama Rao further noted that the dates of the election and the results add up to six, which he considered to be Chandrashekhar Rao's lucky number and an indication of BRS' resounding victory.

The Deccan Chronicle report quoted KTR as saying, "People should decide whether they need local candidates like Dayakar Rao or Non-Resident Indian candidates who fly away to America after the elections. If they offer money, accept it, but vote for BRS."