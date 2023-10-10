close
Sensex (0.92%)
66115.43 + 603.04
Nifty (1.02%)
19711.30 + 198.95
Nifty Midcap (1.40%)
40301.15 + 556.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.16%)
5876.70 + 67.35
Nifty Bank (1.14%)
44387.20 + 500.70
Heatmap

CM KCR's health is 'jabardast', he will present BRS' manifesto soon: KTR

KTR alleged that Congress would get bags full of money from Karnataka and the BJP would get the same from New Delhi and then "duly sell Telangana to either Adani and Ambani"

K T Rama Rao

K T Rama Rao

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule for five states, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) and Telangana Information Technology Minister stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) is set to lead the state for the third time. Speaking about the manifesto of BRS, KTR said the party would announce it in a day or two, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle (DC).

KTR was addressing a public gathering organised in Bhupalpally after laying foundation stones for developmental projects and attending inauguration events in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Mahbubabad, and Jangaon. At the gathering, KTR was asked by a woman about the health of the chief minister at a meeting organised by Member of the Legislative Assembly Gandra Venkataramana Reddy. Responding to this, KTR said the chief minister was "jabardast (excellent)" and would soon appear before the public to present the party manifesto.

Also Read: It is BJP which sent feelers for alliance in 2018: Rama Rao hits back at PM

Turning his focus to the Congress party, KTR said, "Congress is asking people for one chance, but what did they do when people gave them multiple chances in the past? If Congress forms the government, people will start facing problems again. They will say 'Ram Ram (goodbye)' to Rythu Bandhu and 'Jai Bhim (goodbye)' to Dalit Bandhu," the DC report added.

He alleged that Congress would receive bags full of money from Karnataka and the BJP would obtain the same from New Delhi, only to "duly sell Telangana to either Adani or Ambani." Rama Rao further noted that the dates of the election and the results add up to six, which he considered to be Chandrashekhar Rao's lucky number and an indication of BRS' resounding victory.

The Deccan Chronicle report quoted KTR as saying, "People should decide whether they need local candidates like Dayakar Rao or Non-Resident Indian candidates who fly away to America after the elections. If they offer money, accept it, but vote for BRS."

Also Read

Who except Adani has gained from BJP's 10-yr rule, KTR asks PM Modi

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Cong president Kharge targets Telangana CM KCR, PM Modi over false promises

KTR attacks Congress, says TPCC is run by 'RSS leader' Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM KCR to inaugurate PRLIS with 2.4 TMC capacity on September 16

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Telangana assembly elections: BJP to begin campaigning, Amit Shah to lead

BRS govt failed to provide even basic infrastructure to Telangana: BJP

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi likely to participate in TPCC bus yatra

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Topics : KCR k chandrasekhar rao K T Rama Rao Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana BS Web Reports BJP Indian National Congress

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceEngland vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchCMF by Nothing Buds Pro review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

LIVE: Shah to kick-start campaigns in Telangana ahead of polls on Nov 30NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon