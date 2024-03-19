Sensex (    %)
                             
AAP's Sanjay Singh takes oath as RS Member of Parliament for 2nd term

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case and is presently in judicial custody

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Sanjay Singh, AAP leaders

Singh, who is lodged in Tihar jail, was brought under a security cover, at the order of a local court. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday administered oath to Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh after his re-election to the Upper House from Delhi for a second term.
He was administered oath in Dhankhar's office in Parliament House in the presence of his mother and father, wife, and son and daughter.
"Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to re-elected Member of Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh ji, in Parliament House today," the vice president's office said in a post on X while sharing pictures of the oath-taking.
Singh, who is lodged in Tihar jail, was brought under a security cover, at the order of a local court.
"The Jail Superintendent concerned is directed to ensure that the accused is taken to Parliament on 19.03.2024 under adequate security for the purpose of making and subscribing of oath as a Member and after the oath, he is also brought back to the jail safely," the judge said in his order.
Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case and is presently in judicial custody.

ALSO READ: Money laundering case: SC to hear AAP's Sanjay Singh's bail plea on Mar 19

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AAP Rajya Sabha Parliament Member of Parliament

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

