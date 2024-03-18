Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sanjay Singh to be taken to Parl on March 19 for oath as RS MP: Delhi Court

Special Judge M K Nagpal directed the jail superintendent to ensure adequate security during Singh's movement

Sanjay Singh, AAP MP Sanjay Singh

He shall also not be permitted to address the press or hold any public meeting, judge Nagpal said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court has directed Tihar Jail officials to take Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, who is arrested in the excise scam case, to Parliament on Tuesday to enable him to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member.
Special Judge M K Nagpal directed the jail superintendent to ensure adequate security during Singh's movement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Jail Superintendent concerned is directed to ensure that accused is taken to Parliament on 19.03.2024 under adequate security for the purpose of making and subscribing of oath as a Member and after the oath, he is also brought back to the jail safely," the judge said.
In an order passed on March 16, the judge said that during the visit Singh will not be permitted to use mobile phone or talk with any other accused, suspect or witness in this case, or in the connected case of the CBI.
He shall also not be permitted to address the press or hold any public meeting, judge Nagpal said.
However, he may be permitted to meet his counsel as well as his family members during the visit, the judge said.
He passed the order while granting Singh exemption from personal appearance before the court on March 19, when the case is listed for further hearing.
Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case and is presently in judicial custody.
The ED started its investigation based on a CBI case. The ED is probing the money laundering part of the alleged scam.
It is alleged in the CBI case that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy to extend undue favours to licence-holders; licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence (granted for the wholesale supply of Indian liquor) was extended without the competent authority's approval.
The beneficiaries allegedly diverted "illegal" gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection.
 

Also Read

Rajya Sabha polls highlights: BJP wins 8 seats out of 10 in UP

Delhi excise policy scam: K Kavitha sent to ED custody till March 23

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passes away at 71 due to cardiac arrest in Lucknow

Manish Sisodia reaches his residence from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Cong's Satheesan accuses CM Vijayan of 'creating space' for BJP in state

Ahead of LS polls, Kamal Nath's close aide, other functionaries join BJP

INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing 'Shakti': PM Modi in Telangana

I didn't meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul's claim 'baseless', says Ashok Chavan

PM Modi has laid strong foundation for 'Viksit Bharat': BJP's Ashok Tanwar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AAP AAP government Rajya Sabha Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon