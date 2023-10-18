close
Sensex (-0.54%)
66066.86 -361.23
Nifty (-0.40%)
19733.05 -78.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.34%)
6057.35 + 20.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.57%)
40501.05 -232.30
Nifty Bank (-1.07%)
43935.15 -474.35
Heatmap

Adani Group 'fleecing' people to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cited a media report to accuse the Adani Group of over-invoicing in coal imports and fleecing people to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore in electricity rates

Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cited a media report to accuse the Adani Group of over-invoicing in coal imports and fleecing people to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore in electricity rates.
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to come clean on the Adani issue by initiating a probe into the matter and defend his credibility.
"Why is the prime minister silent on the issueI am only helping the prime minister and asking him to come clean by starting an investigation and defend his credibility," Gandhi said.
The former Congress chief displayed a recent Financial Times report at the press conference which claimed that the Adani Group appears to have imported billions of dollars of coal at prices well above market value.
Gandhi claimed that as per the report Adani over-invoiced coal imports and took out Rs 12,000 crore from "people's pockets".
Adani bought coal in Indonesia and when it reached India, its price doubled, Gandhi alleged, citing the report.
Gandhi claimed this over-invoicing of coal was having an impact on electricity rates in the country and leading to consumers paying higher electricity bills.
He also said that this story would have brought down any government in the world but no action was being taken in India.
"Adani has full protection of the government, everyone know which power is behind him," he said.
The opposition party has also been questioning the financial dealings of billionaire Gautam Adani's Group after US research firm Hindenburg alleged "irregularities" and charged it with stock price manipulation.
The Adani Group has denied all the allegations made in the Hindenburg report and claimed there had been no wrongdoing on its part. There was no immediate response from the group on the fresh allegations.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Hindenburg report deliberate, malicious attempt to damage reputation: Adani

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Consumers can save upto 20% in electricity bills with new power tariff rule

Chhattisgarh polls: Over Rs 5.5 cr worth of cash, liquor seized in state

Raman Singh asks for change in date of 2nd phase of Chhattisgarh polls

Telangana elections: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress bus yatra

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah

'Mahayuti' to focus on winning 45 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra: CM Shinde

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Adani Group Gautam Adani Adani Enterprises Ltd Adani Enterprises

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG Playing 11Mumbai Air QualityApple Pencil Nifty FMCGNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon