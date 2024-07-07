Business Standard
Ahead of Assembly polls, Nadda chairs meeting with BJP leaders in Jammu

Union Minister JP Nadda arrived in Jammu on Saturday afternoon and later in the day paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary in Jammu

J-K is likely to see its first Assembly election in September this year, according to the timeline fixed by the Supreme Court after the erstwhile state's special status was scrapped in 2019 | (Photo: PTi)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the assmebly polls, BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday chaired a meeting with the leaders of the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit. The meeting was held in Jammu.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir party President Ravinder Raina, and party's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh were present at the meeting.
Earlier in the day, JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited the Raghunath Temple in Jammu and offered prayers.
J & K Dharmarth Trust shared pictures of their visit to the temple.
As per the temple authorities, Martand Singh, grandson of Karan Singh and Trustee of J & K Dharmarth Trust, welcomed the union ministers on their arrival.
Union Minister JP Nadda arrived in Jammu on Saturday afternoon and later in the day paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary in Jammu.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is in charge of poll-bound Jammu and Kashmir, told reporters in Jammu on July 6 that they are conducting a review and will discuss the upcoming programs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Union Territory.
"We are conducting a review after the Lok Sabha elections. We formed the government for the third time. We will discuss the upcoming programs of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir," He said.

J-K is likely to see its first Assembly election in September this year, according to the timeline fixed by the Supreme Court after the erstwhile state's special status was scrapped in 2019. The last Assembly election in the erstwhile state was held in 2014.
The BJP-led government scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and bifurcated the state into two union territories. There have been demands from political parties for early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the restoration of statehood. Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Election Commission of India and the Centre to conduct polls by September.

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

