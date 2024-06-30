Business Standard
FORDA delegation meets Health Min Nadda, discusses postponement of NEET-PG

FORDA stressed on the importance of promptly announcing the new exam dates and conducting the exams transparently

File Image: Union Minister J P Nadda (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Representatives of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association have met Union Health Minister J P Nadda to discuss their concerns over medical education with a focus on the postponement of the NEET-PG exam.
According to a statement, the delegation of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) met the minister on Saturday.
At the meeting, FORDA stressed on the importance of promptly announcing the new exam dates and conducting the exams transparently and efficiently, it said, adding the primary focus of the discussion was the postponement of the NEET-PG exam.
The NEET-PG, which was scheduled to be held on June 23, was postponed a night before the entrance exam, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.
In the statement, FORDA said Nadda assured the delegation that his ministry and the government are committed to the welfare of students and are determined to improve the current system.
The reasons behind the postponement of NEET-PG are being addressed and fresh dates for the exam will be announced soon, the health minister told the FORDA delegation.
The delegation also raised other significant issues pending resolution since before the Lok Sabha elections and Nadda assured them that further meetings would be held to address these matters.
The FORDA delegation included its President Dr Aviral Mathur, General Secretary Dr Sarvesh Pandey, Dr Gautam Sharma (RML), Dr Sarada (LHMC), Dr Bharani, Dr Ayush (VMMC and SJH), and Dr Meet Ghonia (NITRD).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Health Ministry NEET row

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

