Beed sarpanch murder: Activist Damania seeks action against Dhananjay Munde

Munde's close associate Karad has been arrested in an extortion case linked to the murder. On Wednesday, Munde said he was ready to quit if asked by Fadnavis or Ajit Pawar

Dhananjay Munde

Munde, a leader of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is facing the heat since the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed. | Image: X/@dhananjay_munde

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Activist Anjali Damania on Wednesday said she would file a Public Interest Litigation and make even the chief minister a respondent if the Maharashtra government did not act against minister Dhananjay Munde within four days. 

Speaking to Marathi news channels, Damania, who met deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar two days ago, said she had given all necessary documentary evidence about Munde's 'nexus' with extortion case accused Walmik Karad. "I have given the government an ultimatum of 96 hours....I will wait for four days...to see if action is taken against Munde. Else I will file a PIL and make chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CM Ajit Pawar respondents and personally liable," she said. She had provided evidence about alleged financial dealings of Karad and Munde and also about a firm in which they are partners getting a contract from a government company, she said.

 

Munde, a leader of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is facing the heat since the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed, the minister's home district, in December. Munde's close associate Karad has been arrested in an extortion case linked to the murder. On Wednesday, Munde said he was ready to quit if asked by Fadnavis or Ajit Pawar.

