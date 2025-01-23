Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jalgaon train accident occurred due to fire rumour: Maha dy CM Ajit Pawar

Jalgaon train accident occurred due to fire rumour: Maha dy CM Ajit Pawar

The Deputy CM further stated that a total of 10 deceased have been identified from the 13 killed while the three deceased are yet to be identified

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Maharashtra Deputy CM also informed that the railway services have been running smoothly at the spot. | File Photo

ANI Maharashtra
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After 13 people lost their lives in Jalgaon train accident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the incident occurred after rumours of fire in the train which created panic among the travellers and as a result, people started jumping off the train and subsequently was hit by another speeding train.

Pawar stated that the rumour was spread by two persons Udhal Kumar and Vijay Kumar, when they heard a tea seller shouting about a fire in the bogie after which both of them panicked and subsequently people started jumping off the train to save themselves.

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said, "After the railway incident, the administration and other forces got active and started the relief & rescue operations... Udhal Kumar and Vijay Kumar from Shravasti were on the train... They were travelling in the general bogie and were sitting on the upper berth... One tea seller from the pantry shouted about a fire in the bogie, both of them heard that and panicked..."

 

"Some passengers jumped out of the moving train to save themselves from the fire... But the train was moving at a good speed so one of the people pulled the chain and the train stopped... Many passengers got off the train and started crossing the railway track... Another train, Karnataka Express came at a very high speed and hit the passengers who were crossing the railway track..." he added.

The Deputy CM further stated that a total of 10 deceased have been identified from the 13 killed while the three deceased are yet to be identified. The total number of injured individuals are 10, out of which 8 are males while two are female and they are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital in Jalgoan.

Also Read

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar may have taken up Beed guardian ministership, says Jayant Patil

Sanjay Raut

Ajit Pawar-led NCP trying to poach rival faction MPs, claims Sanjay Raut

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Obviously, some are unhappy: Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra portfolio allocation

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maha portfolios: Fadnavis keeps home, Shinde gets urban development

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar

Portfolio allocation can happen today or tomorrow: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Deputy CM also informed that the railway services have been running smoothly at the spot.

Pawar said, "As of now, 13 people have been declared dead. 10 of them have been identified while the other 3 yet to be identified... Total injured numbers 10, 8 males to 2 females... This incident happened due to the rumour spread from Udhal Kumar and Vijay Kumar, they are injured and are under treatment... Railway services are running smoothly. We have instructed the administration to provide treatment to all the injured at government cost. Our ministers and Collectors are looking into the incident..."

The death toll in the Jalgaon train accident has risen to 13, said the District Magistrate of Jalgaon, Ayush Prasad on Thursday morning. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when passengers of the Pushpak Express stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train while the Karnataka Express was passing through the adjacent track, and several people were hit by the moving train.

The injured individuals have been admitted to the Civil Hospital Jalgaon and are undergoing treatment. The Railway Ministry has announced ex-gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident.

"Ex gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each has been announced for the kins of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident, Rs 50,000 to the people who are seriously injured and Rs 5,000 to the people who have sustained minor injuries," the Office of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement.

More From This Section

chalapati

Who was top Maoist leader Chalapati, and how was he finally killed?

Rajpal Yadav, Kapil Sharma, Remo Dsouza

Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza receive death threats, FIR filed

Kapil Sharma

LIVE news: Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav get death threats, case registered

Railways, train

13 dead in Jalgaon train accident: 'I saw people getting hit', says witness

Rain, Kolkata Rains

Mercury drops after midnight showers across Delhi-NCR, fog disrupts travel

Topics : ajit pawar Maharashtra Indian Railways Train Accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon