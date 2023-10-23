close
Sensex (-0.27%)
65220.56 -177.06
Nifty (-0.34%)
19476.55 -66.10
Nifty Midcap (-1.14%)
39423.15 -455.60
Nifty Smallcap (-1.20%)
5906.60 -71.45
Nifty Bank (-0.17%)
43650.50 -72.55
Heatmap

Akhilesh slams UP govt for keeping Azam Khan, son in separate jails

While the 75-year-old Azam Khan was shifted to Sitapur district jail, his son Abdullah Azam was moved to Hardoi district jail early Sunday

Akhilesh Yadav

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 10:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the government's decision to keep senior party leader Azam Khan and his family members in separate jails after the court convicted them in the fake birth certificate case, terming it as a move to "harass" the party leader's family.
While the 75-year-old Azam Khan was shifted to Sitapur district jail, his son Abdullah Azam was moved to Hardoi district jail early Sunday.
A Rampur court on Wednesday convicted Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son in a 2019 fake birth certificate case, and sentenced them to seven years in jail. Fatima is lodged in Rampur jail.
In a post on X on Sunday, the SP chief said, "The way the vicious cycle of harassing the family of Honorable Azam Khan ji is going on is highly condemnable. Separating family members (in jails) is an old practice of those in power and is not justified under any circumstances on the basis of age. Everyone has stood together in his struggle for justice and will continue to do so.
While leaving Rampur jail on Sunday, Khan had told reporters that "anything" could happen to him and his son and they could be killed in an encounter

Earlier, Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur, had spent more than two years in the Sitapur jail in another criminal case and was released in May 2022 after getting bail from the Supreme Court.

Also Read

BSP MP Ansari could be disqualified from LS; list grows longer in UP

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam says big win against Nepal boost for India match

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's 151 rings the danger bell for India

SC declines interim relief to Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan in criminal case

Counting of votes for ULB polls, assembly bypolls in UP begins

Beautification of Gyanvapi well was done by empress Baiza Bai: Scindia

Anyone who misbehaves with sisters and daughters will be hanged: MP CM

Ousting BJP from power would be greatest act of patriotism: Kejriwal

Congress, SP left standing at talks table over seats in Madhya Pradesh

A 'spin' on cricket in MP's political pitch: Cong looks to score 'big six'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Samajwadi Party Azam Khan Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Pollution Disney Hotstar viewership IND vs NZSuryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon