Why Shivraj Singh Chouhan finds himself rehabilitated in BJP's MP campaign

By the evening of November 15, the last day of campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have addressed a dozen and a half election rallies and roadshows. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been on the road for the past month, addressing eight to ten public meetings daily. However, at the start of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s election campaign, this two-pronged campaign strategy featuring Modi and Chouhan at the forefront wasn't evident.

The BJP opened its MP campaign with the theme song "MP ke man mein Modi" (MP is close to Modi's heart). The central leadership fielded seven of the party's Lok Sabha members, including three Union ministers and a party general secretary, indicating that Chouhan wasn't the face of the campaign. Until 2018, the chief minister led the pre-election 'Jan Ashirwad Yarras', but this time, the party organised five, which five different leaders led.

"Initially, the central leadership marginalised Shivraj Singh Chouhan completely. It indicated that Chouhanis was not the BJP's chief ministerial face, evident by his exclusion from the popular Jan Ashirwad Yatra preceding every assembly election. In his initial rallies, the PM refrained from mentioning Chouhan's flagship schemes like Laadli Behna in his rallies," political analyst Rakesh Dixit says. Indeed, in his public meetings, Chohan, who refers to himself as 'mama', or maternal uncle, would seek affirmation from those gathered. "Should mama become the CM again or not?" he would ask, to replies of yes.

According to BJP sources, the party rehabilitated Chouhan in its election campaign when the Congress plank of promising to conduct a caste census started finding resonance among the OBCs (Other Backward Classes) and the absence of as prominent an OBC face as Chouhan in its midst in Madhya Pradesh. Soon, the PM praised Chouhan in a letter addressed to the people and mentioned 'mama' and his Ladli Behna scheme in his speeches. Chouhan's name and those of his associates, absent from the first two candidates lists of the party, found a place in the final two lists.





However, with the Congress wooing the OBCs in the state, the BJP has again showcased Chouhan as its front-ranking leader in MP, leaving its workers and supporters confused, which some of them fear could affect the election results. According to political analyst Girija Shankar, the perceived anti-incumbency against Chouhan is being overstated. "If there were a genuine anti-incumbency wave, Chouhan wouldn't have held eight to ten public meetings daily, drawing significant crowds," Shankar says. Insiders in the chief minister's camp attribute the development to those in the state unit who didn't want Chouhan to return and lobbied with the central leadership not to project him as the chief ministerial face. "Top leaders accepted their pitch, asking them to put in their best efforts to secure a win for the party," an insider said. The BJP, therefore, fielded Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Prahlad Patel, along with four Lok Sabha MPs, namely Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh, Riti Pathak, and Uday Pratap Singh. It also fielded party general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya.