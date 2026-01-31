Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Amit Shah accuses TMC of shielding infiltrators, says party will lose power

Amit Shah accuses TMC of shielding infiltrators, says party will lose power

Addressing a BJP workers' meeting at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas, Shah also asserted that the TMC government was "certain to go" in the upcoming assembly elections

Amit Shah, Home Minister

He claimed that the administration and police in the state were not stopping illegal migrants, who were being sent across the country using fake documents (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, accusing it of "providing shelter to infiltrators", institutionalising corruption and deliberately obstructing border security measures for electoral gains.

Addressing a BJP workers' meeting at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas, Shah also asserted that the TMC government was "certain to go" in the upcoming assembly elections.

He said formation of a BJP government in West Bengal was crucial not just for the state, but for national security as well.

"The way infiltration is taking place in West Bengal, it has become a security issue for the entire country. Even after court orders, the TMC government is not giving land to the BSF for border fencing because infiltrators are its vote bank," Shah alleged.

 

He claimed that the administration and police in the state were not stopping illegal migrants, who were being sent across the country using fake documents.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah unveils development projects worth ₹1,715 crore in Assam

economy, production, manufacturing, gdp, growth, jobs, workers, labours, industry, metal, mineral, melting, safety

West Bengal's NSDP grows 9.86% in 2024-25, slower than neighbours

Fire, Fire accident

Toll hits 21 in Bengal fire, 28 still missing; prohibitory orders imposed

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata demands SC monitored probe into Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash

Fire

Kolkata fire: Factory owner held; ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for victims' families

Referring to the recent fire incident at a momo factory in Anandapur near Kolkata, Shah alleged it was "not an accident but the result of the corruption of the Mamata Banerjee government".

He questioned why the factory owners had not yet been arrested and wondered whether their "proximity" to the ruling party was the reason. "Has the administration completely ceased to exist in Bengal?" the home minister asked.

Shah also accused the TMC of threatening the Matua and Namasudra communities, assuring them that they had "nothing to fear" and that "no one can touch your votes".

Alleging that corruption had been institutionalised in the state, he challenged Banerjee to prove her seriousness about the menace by denying tickets to "tainted ministers" in the assembly polls. He also predicted that the BJP would secure over 50 per cent vote share and a massive majority.

Shah also accused the TMC of opposing a discussion on Vande Mataram in Parliament to appease infiltrators, and called upon voters to "uproot" the Trinamool Congress regime and establish a "government of patriots and nationalists" in Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar | Photo: X @SunetraA_Pawar

Sunetra Pawar elected NCP legislature chief, to be Maha's first woman Dy CM

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Poor coordination in policy making: Congress slams govt ahead of Budget

Praful Patel, Praful, Sunetra Pawar, Sunetra

Sunetra Pawar to take charge as Maharashtra Dy CM: Early life, career

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty after Ajit Pawar's death

Congress, Congress flag

Govt attacking poor, jobs now taken away: Congress during MGNREGA protest

Topics : Amit Shah Mamata Banerjee All India Trinamool Congress West Bengal Assembly polls West Bengal TMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Budget 2026 Date TimeStocks to Watch TodayOla Electric LayoffsGold Silver ETF FallingQ3 Result TodayEpstein File on Bill Gates and MuskUN Funding CrisisIs Market Open on Budget Day Nifty Post-Budget Outlook 2026Budget 2026