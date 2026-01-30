Friday, January 30, 2026 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Amit Shah unveils development projects worth ₹1,715 crore in Assam

Amit Shah unveils development projects worth ₹1,715 crore in Assam

He laid the foundation stone for the ₹284 crore second legislative assembly complex and MLA hostel as a part of the government's efforts to establish Dibrugarh as the second administrative hub

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched projects worth Rs 1,715 crore, including the second legislative assembly complex, in Assam's Dibrugarh.

Shah unveiled the projects in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MPs and MLAs of the upper Assam constituencies, several state cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

He laid the foundation stone for the Rs 284 crore second legislative assembly complex and MLA hostel as a part of the government's efforts to establish Dibrugarh as the second administrative hub.

The project will include a three-storey assembly building, a nine-storey hostel for MLAs, an 800-seat capacity auditorium and a barrack for security personnel.

 

Shah inaugurated the first phase of the modern multi-disciplinary sports complex worth Rs 238 crore and laid the foundation stone for its second phase, which will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 209 crore.

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

Hypocrisy-laden message: Cong slams PM's remarks ahead of Budget session

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam CM urges voters to choose development over vote-bank politics

Amit Shah, Home MinisterAmit Shah, Home Minister

Padma awardees hailed as torchbearers of social change, says Amit Shah

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg's family seeks special court, fast-track trial in letter to PM

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Govt doing to workers what it did to farmers: Rahul slams VB-G RAM G Act

The first phase of the project includes an indoor stadium, swimming pool, football field, main gallery, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts and hostels.

The second phase of the sports facility will have an additional seating space for 30,000 people, a central playground and an athletic track, officials said.

The home minister laid the foundation stone for the Rs 292 crore Wildlife Health and Research Centre for the treatment of wild animals, and enhanced laboratory facilities along with training units.

These will help improve coordination among forest officials, veterinarians and researchers, the officials said.

The project will include an educational and administrative block, a central laboratory, a museum, a state-of-the-art auditorium, a clinical block and a laboratory with radiation facilities.

Shah also launched the Rs 692 crore project for the restoration and rejuvenation of wetlands under the National Disaster Mitigation fund.

The project is aimed at restoring and rejuvenating 15 scientifically selected wetlands across nine districts to reduce urban flood risks, enhance the water retention capacity, mitigate the risk of flooding and help in overall flood management of the Brahmaputra River basin in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

narendra modi, mahatma gandhi, death anniversary, tribute

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary at Raj Ghat

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's Instagram account briefly disappears, returns within hours

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' as rain forecast offers hope of relief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP PT Usha at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Thursday.

PT Usha's husband V Srinivasan dies at 67, PM Modi condoles demise

Election, Punjab Election, gram panchayat elections

Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis polls in Maharashtra postponed to Feb 7

Topics : Amit Shah Assam BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance