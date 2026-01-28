Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 02:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mamata demands SC monitored probe into Ajit Pawar's death in plane crash

Stressing that the truth would not emerge through existing mechanisms, Banerjee said only a probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court would be credible

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the death of Ajit Pawar in a place crash, alleging that "all other agencies" have been "completely compromised"  Stressing that the truth would not emerge through existing mechanisms, Banerjee said only a probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court would be credible.

"We trust only the Supreme Court. All other agencies have been completely compromised," she told reporters here before leaving for Singur.

Pawar (66), the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

